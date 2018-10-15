MNC executive gangraped in Delhi, 2 arrested

crime

During the journey, the accused served her cold drink lashed with sedatives and she became unconscious

Representation picture

A woman employed with Multinational Company (MNC) in west Delhi's Dwarka was allegedly gangraped by two of her colleagues on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Birju (25), and his associate Vinod Kumar (31) offered her a lift after office hours on Saturday. During the journey, the accused served her cold drink lashed with sedatives and she became unconscious.

"The victim was taken to a flat in an unconscious state where they took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim near Vasant Kunj area," an official of Dwarka north police station said.

The victim somehow reached her home and reveals her ordeal with family members. On Sunday, victim reached the police station and gave written complaint against the accused. "We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. The accused have been arrested from their houses," the official further said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever