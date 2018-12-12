MNF chief: Liquor ban, infrastructural development top priorities

national

MNF workers hold their party flag as they celebrate the party's victory, in Aizawl, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Mizo National Front (MNF) President and the state's chief minister-in-waiting Zoramthanga on Tuesday said imposing a ban on liquor and developing the state's infrastructure will be among his top priorities after assuming the office of chief minister.

Speaking exclusively to ANI after the MNF won a majority of seats comfortably in the recently held Assembly polls, Zoramthanga said, "Since I am going to form the government, I have identified my three priorities. First, we will prohibit liquor. Secondly, the infrastructure of the state is so bad, especially the roads. So, we will repair all the roads. Thirdly, we have a socio-economic development programme that we need to implement," he said. "It took about 60 years for our party to achieve a victory since its inception in 1961," he added.

Talking about his roadmap for the state's economic development, Zoramthanga said, "The main economic development programme will be agro-forest based. We have more than enough for the people of Mizoram. We can feed more people than our population. Therefore, by utilising agriculture, horticulture, and forest produces, we will develop Mizoram and make its economic development possible."

The MNF president, while denying a coalition government in the state, also asserted his party will remain a part of NDA. "We are forming the government on our own. There is no question of a coalition government," he said.

Mizo National Front candidate wins by three votes

Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate Lalchhandama Ralte on Tuesday won the Tuivawl seat in Mizoram defeating his nearest Congress rival R L Pianmawia by just three votes. Another MNF candidate, Lalruatkima, won the Aizawl West-II seat by the highest margin among all 40 winners in the new Mizoram Assembly. He defeated his Congress rival by 2,720 votes. According to an Election Commission official, two other MNF nominees - Lawmawma Tochhawng and C Lalrinsanga - won from Lunglei East and Lunglei West by 72 and 77 votes.Lawmawma Tochhawng defeated an independent while Lalrinsanga overcame a Congress challenge.

