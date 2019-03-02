MNREGA officer in Bihar held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

crime

After interrogation, he will be produced before a designated vigilance court in Muzaffarpur, it said

Representational picture

Patna: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested a MNREGA program officer while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh in Saran district of Bihar.

According to a release issued by the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, the officer posted in Masrakh block and holding the additional charge of Hasuapur block, was held by a team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Paswan.

He was arrested while accepting the money from the block president of Hasuapur, who had approached the vigilance department with the complaint that he demanded a bribe of Rs four lakh for releasing payments of workers engaged in development projects under MNREGA, the release said.

A trap was subsequently laid as part of which the officer was asked to accept a sum of Rs one lakh, and caught while taking the money in Hasuapur Bazar locality, it added. After interrogation, he will be produced before a designated vigilance court in Muzaffarpur, it said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever