MNS demands SRC, special identity for Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday intensified its agenda of 'Marathi Manoos first' with their demand for a State Register of Citizens (SRC) along the lines of the controversial NRC. The leaders, who addressed a huge gathering of the party workers at NESCO compound in Goregaon, also demanded a special identity for Maharashtra.

Speaking to more than 15,000 partymen at the shadow cabinet, the MNS leaders said the people of Maharashtra should get preference in jobs and educational institutions, while demanding that there should be an SRC to list out the names of those migrating to the financial hub.

"If National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented across the country, then we should also have SRC. This data will then show how many people are entering the state and using our infrastructure," said former BMC corporator Sandeep Deshpande. He also criticised Shiv Sena's stand on property tax, claiming that it was weakening the financial state of the nation's richest corporation, the BMC.

The party leaders made several resolutions, including Marathi Maharashtra. Explaining it, Anil Shidore said it is important to have 80 per cent reservation for Marathis in employment sector as well as schools, irrespective of the examination board.

"While the central government is busy giving out help and money to other states, it is Maharashtra which is filling the pockets of the Centre. This proves we are independent enough and should be given a special status [identity and independence]," Shidore said.

Other resolutions focused on farmers' economic status, weight reduction of school bags, gender budget and women empowerment, and they also launched a Rakshabandhan Squad for women safety. MNS's Rupali Patil announced her phone number to the party workers, asking them reach out to her and the other leaders to report any harassment of women.

