MNS demands survey of "illegal Bangladeshis" living in Mumbai

Jul 31, 2018, 22:43 IST | IANS

"It has now been proved that over 40 lakh people (in Assam) are illegal infiltrators. (MNS chief) Raj Thackeray has been talking about this issue for several years," party leader Bala Nandgaonkar said in a statement

Raj Thackeray

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday demanded a survey of Bangladeshis who are "living illegally" in Mumbai, on the lines of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list prepared in Assam.

"It has now been proved that over 40 lakh people (in Assam) are illegal infiltrators. (MNS chief) Raj Thackeray has been talking about this issue for several years," party leader Bala Nandgaonkar said in a statement.

"People from across the country settle down in Mumbai. It includes Bangladeshi infiltrators who come here illegally. These people not only cause a strain on the resources of the city, but also pose a grave danger to the law and order situation," the former MLA said.

"A similar exercise on the lines of NRC should be conducted in Mumbai urgently. The government should form a special task force for this, and it should be given powers to evict these illegal Bangladeshis," he said.

Names of over 4 million people in Assam have been excluded from the NRC, prepared following a long-drawn process to identify illegal Bangladeshis living in the Northeastern state.

It has led to a political slug fest, with Opposition parties accusing the BJP of making Indian citizens refugees in their own country and the saffron party stating that national security was its top priority.

