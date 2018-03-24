MNS leader questions presence of cop in civil dress at press conference

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Bala Nandgaonkar today asked why a police official in civil dress was present at his press conference



"I had organised a press conference today to raise the issues of recruitment in railways, and I saw a man taking photographs. I inquired and found out that he is from the police department. I wonder why police were present at our press conference.

"Why the government is spying on us when we are raising people's issues?" he asked. "Is this an attempt to spy on and keep watch on rival political parties? Why the government is doing this?" asked Sandeep Deshpande, another MNS leader.

Recently, Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil had made similar allegation, saying that he spotted two police officials in civil dress at his press conference.

