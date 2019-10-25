Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: MNS, NCP give BJP tough fight in Thane district

In quite a predictable fight in Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan areas, the BJP won six seats, Shiv Sena bagged five, two seats went to NCP and one each to MNS and Samajwadi Party. One of the toughest fights for BJP was the one between its candidate Sanjay Kelkar and MNS's Avinash Jadhav.

However, the ruling party's Kisan Kathore received the highest number of votes (165,940) against NCP's Pramod Hindurao, who got 35,990 in Murbad constituency. Even though BJP's Kelkar received 92,298 votes, about 20,000 more than what MNS's Jadhav got (72,874), during the initial rounds of counting it seemed the numbers would tilt towards MNS but eventually the BJP won.

In Kalyan, it was a neck-and-neck fight between MNS's Pramod Patil and Sena's Ramesh Mhatre. However, the former won with 93,927 votes while the latter received 86,773 votes. In Thane district, Jitendra Awhad from NCP won with 109,283 votes against Deepali Sayyed of Sena who bagged 33,644 votes. She had a close fight with Aam Aadmi Party's Abu Faizy, who got 30,520 votes.

The fight in Kopari Pachpakadi area was a predictable one with BJP's Eknath Shinde winning the seat with a huge margin of 89,300 votes against Congress's Sanjay Ghadigaonkar. In Ovla Majiwada constituency, Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik received 117,593 votes and won against Congress's Vikrant Chavan, who received 3,355 votes. Despite the Sena opposing the candidature of BJP's Ganpat Gaikwad, he won the seat with 52,918 votes against an Independent candidate Dhananjay Bodare (44,723 votes).

While in Dombivli, BJP's Ravindra Chavan won with 86,227 votes against MNS's Mandar Halve (44,916), Sena's Ishwnath Bhoir won with 48,465 votes against Independent candidate Narendra Pawar (28,926) in Kalyan West. In Bhiwandi West, BJP's Mahesh Chaugule won with 58,857 votes against Independent candidate Khalid (43,945). In Bhiwandi East it was a tough competition between SP's Rahij Shaikh and Sena's Rupesh Mhatre. The former won with 45,537 votes against the Sena candidate (44,223).

