MNS retains a ward in NMC by-election in Nashik

MNS candidate Vaishali Bhosale on Saturday won the by-election from ward no 13 (C) of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). The by-election was held yesterday. She defeated Shiv Sena's Snehal Chavan and BJP's Vijaya Lonari to retain the seat for the MNS. NMC's returning officer Rohidas Bahiram announced the results here.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of MNS corporator from the ward Surekha Bhosale in February. Vaishali Bhosale is her daughter-in-law. She polled 7,453 votes, while Chavan polled 5,131 votes and Lonari 4,810 votes.

