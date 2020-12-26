MNS targets Amazon in Mumbai, Pune over 'summons' to Raj Thackeray

Supporters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ran amok at Amazon stores and godowns in Mumbai and Pune on Friday alleging that the e-seller had failed to act on their leader Raj Thackeray's demand for Marathi option in its mobile application.

MNS workers' aggression was fuelled by reports that Thackeray had been summoned by a court on a complaint allegedly by Amazon. mid-day could not get the response from the company despite attempts.

The workers targeted Amazon shops in Chandivali, Vasai and Pune, demanding that the company take back its "complaint", said the police. Three cases have been registered against the vandals in Mumbai and Pune.

DCP Maheshwar Reddy of Zone 10 told mid-day, "The intruders broke TVs, laptops and interiors of the offices. No arrests have been made yet." Raj Nagre, MNS Nalasopara Sahar Sachiv, said, "We only demanded to add Marathi to their app which will help Maharashtrians. We are proud of Marathi and Amazon should respect the language and Maharashtrians." With this vandalism, he said, the party wants the "notices against Raj Thackeray be taken back". He added, "If they don't do that, we will vandalise all their properties in Mumbai and Pune."

'It's just rumours'

An advocate for Amazon who did not want to come on record said Raj Thackeray's name is not in the summons. He said, "It's fake news spread on social media that Raj Thackeray has to appear in the court on January 5. Due to anger over rumors spreading across the city, we had given notices to the MNS workers through court that they should not enter the BKC office and not stop any kind of work. On October 28, MNS worker Akhil Chitre had also appeared in the court. Few days ago, Amazon's attorney Gupta was also thrashed by MNS workers outside Dindoshi court."

