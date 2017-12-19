MNS threatens cinema owners over Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' screening

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has reportedly written to the cinema owners in Mumbai stating that Salman Khan starrer Bollywood movie 'Tiger Zinda Hai' getting maximum screens

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has reportedly written to the cinema owners in Mumbai stating that Salman Khan starrer Bollywood movie 'Tiger Zinda Hai' getting maximum screens while Marathi film 'Deva' releasing on the same date is not getting screen presence.

Salman Khan in a still from Tiger Zinda Hai

Shalini Thackeray, MNS leader said, "Marathi films must be given prime time shows. 'Deva' wasn't given screen space against 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. If Hindi film industry takes screen space at expense of Marathi films, we'll oppose it. Haven't threatened anyone, want screen space for Deva."

Marathi films must be given prime time shows. 'Deva' wasn't given screen space against 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. If Hindi film industry takes screen space at expense of Marathi films, we'll oppose it. Haven't threatened anyone, want screen space for Deva: Shalini Thackeray, MNS leader pic.twitter.com/tvrOtTg2MN — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

"Tiger Zinda Hai" has been a much-anticipated Bollywood entertainer in a year which has not seen too many blockbusters. Besides the buzz around its one-of-a-kind action sequences and exotic locations, the on-screen reunion of Salman and Katrina after a gap of five years, has piqued the interest of Bollywood buffs.

'Deva Ek Atrangee' is directed by Murali Nallappa and stars Ankush Chaudhari in the lead. The film also stars Tejaswini Pandit, Spruha Joshi and Paddy Kamble in pivotal parts.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go