MNS wing urges government to take back decision to award Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) cinema wing chief Amey Khopkar on Sunday opposed Padma Shri award to singer Adnan Sami and called upon the central government to take back the decision.

"I greet everyone who has been conferred with the prestigious award except Adnan Sami. MNS opposes the move of giving the award to Adnan Sami and I request the government to take back the decision," Khopkar told ANI. He said if this decision is not taken back, MNS will "organise a huge protest".

"The singer's citizenship became effective on January 1, 2016, and he is conferred with Padma Shri in four years. What has he done for the country?", he asked. Khopkar appealed to people to oppose the award. He said that prior to 2016, the singer was not a citizen of India but he earned the money from the country and paid taxes in Pakistan.

"Terrorists get funds by taxes paid by people like Adnan Sami," he said.

Apart from Sami, actress Kangana Ranaut, director-producers Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have been conferred with the Padma Shri awards according to an announcement made by the government on Saturday.

The government announced seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri on Saturday on the eve of Republic Day.

