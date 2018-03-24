MNS workers beat up GRP constable at press meet at Dadar

According to the Dadar GRP, special branch constable Gajanan Jadhav, 27, was told by senior inspector Nitin Bobde to go to MNS's press conference around 2 pm, as Pardeshi and the other accused were expected to be present there



Raj Thackeray

Audacious (and random and unnecessary) violence thy name is MNS. Party workers yesterday beat up a GRP constable, who had gone to MNS's office at Matoshree Towers to collect information on Bharat Pardeshi and others wanted in connection with the March 20 rail roko case.

Goondagiri

According to the Dadar GRP, special branch constable Gajanan Jadhav, 27, was told by senior inspector Nitin Bobde to go to MNS's press conference around 2 pm, as Pardeshi and the other accused were expected to be present there. Jadhav was instructed to take the men in custody, if found.

When Jadhav went inside, he saw Pardeshi on the stage with media persons asking questions and recording. He made a video of the whole thing on his mobile phone. Around 2.45 pm, when the conference got over, a party worker asked Jadhav who he was; MNS General Secretary of Railway Kamgar Sena Jitu Patil joined and told the worker who Jadhav was. The two of them then slapped the constable and started abusing him.

Of threats and abuse

Patil threatened Jadhav that he would get him and his senior officer suspended, and also said that he would stage another rail roko. The MNS workers even snatched away Jadhav's mobile phone and deleted the video he had shot, before returning it. DCP GRP Samadhan Pawar said, "A case has been registered against Jitu Patil (a TC) working at Dadar station and Swapnil Pandit under IPC as well as IT Act sections at Shivaji Park police station."

