MNS's Shivmudra flag invites Maratha wrath

MNS's new flag with the Rajmudra, also known as Shivmudra.

Using Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's official seal, the Rajmudra, also known as the Shivmudra, on its new flag is set to result in legal trouble for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Maratha individuals and organisations slammed the Raj Thackeray-led party on Thursday for using the Shivmudra as a political tool.

Objecting to the newly launched flag, loyalists of Shivaji Maharaj claimed that using the seal for personal use is illegal and amounts to disrespecting the leader.

"The Shivmudra is a national property. How can a political party use it? We will approach the court," said Maratha Kranti Morcha's Vinod Patil, who is also going to ask the Election Commission to scrap the flag.

Sambhaji Brigade's Pune chief, Santosh Shinde, said the organisation submitted a complaint with the Swargate police station. "The MNS should be booked for sedition. We will take to the streets if the Rajmudra is not removed," said Shinde.

"The Rajmudra was used to endorse or validate decisions, transactions and communication. He (Raj) cannot try to save his sinking ship by appropriating a symbol associated with Shivaji Maharaj," Shinde added.

Former chief minister and MVA minister Ashok Chavan also said the issue would turn into a legal matter. "Question is whether Rajmudra can be used for political or individual benefit," he said.

MNS president Raj Thackeray seemed to have a plan on place to escape the hostility of the people who have opposed the party flag. He said the flag with the Rajmudra would not be used during elections, but another flag, which has the party's train engine symbol, should be used for campaigns.

He warned the party workers against disrespecting the Rajmudra flag by abandoning or dumping it in the streets. "Handle it with utmost care and respect," he told the party workers on Thursday evening.

What does the Shivmudra say?

The glory of this Mudra of Shahaji's son Shivaji will grow like the first-day moon, It will be worshipped by the world and it will shine only for the well-being of the people.

