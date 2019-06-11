Mob forces women to strip and dance during cultural show

crime

After the incident, the police arrested two persons involved in the incident

Dispur: In an appalling case reported Assam, a mob involving more than 500 men allegedly tried to force woman dancers of a troupe to strip during a cultural programme in Kamrup district. The event was held at a village under Chaygaon Police Station limits.

Following the incident, the police arrested two persons involved in the incident and are identified as Shahrukh Khan and Subahan Khan. The cultural troupe had officially registered a complaint against the organisers of the programme.

As per the FIR, the dancers of the group were heckled by the spectators who demanded that they strip and dance in the show. Meanwhile, somehow the dancers managed to escape from the programme and their vehicles were also pelted with stones.

The PTI reported that allegedly the organisers had sold tickets to people at very high rates claiming that the troupe was coming from Coochbehar in West Bengal to perform strip dances on Friday. However, the police investigation in the matter is underway and they trying to arrest the nabbed accused.

In another incident, a man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping cows at a cow shelter.

The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, was caught red-handed on Tuesday by volunteers of the shelter that is run by Kartaliya Baba Ashram.

The volunteers had been keeping a vigil on the shelter after they came across CCTV footage that showed the man raping several cows.

The accused was caught when he returned to the shelter and attempted to rape cows again.

Raj Kumar was reportedly beaten up by those who caught him before handing him over to the police.

Ayodhya SSP Jogendra Kumar said that the man has been arrested and booked under sections 376 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code for cruelty against animals.

"The CCTV footage shows the man doing dastardly acts with seven cows, one by one. We have caught him and brought to the police station. The act has left us distraught, we are unable to understand this," the Kartaliya Baba Ashram's priest Ramdas told reporters.

The accused, who hails from Gonda district, told the police that he was under the influence of alcohol.

"I was drunk, I do not know what I did. I only remember that I was beaten by both, people who caught me and the police," Raj Kumar told the media.

