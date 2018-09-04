Mob locks CHC as patient dies due to absence of doctor in Bihar

national

A mob Monday locked a community health centre (CHC) in Bihar's Sheikhpura district and beat its pharmacist after a man injured in an accident died as no doctor was present at the CHC, officials said. A man injured an accident and was brought to the CHC at Farpar for treatment.

The doctor at the CHC was absent from his duty, District Civil Surgeon, M P Singh said adding that the patient died while being taken to the sadar hospital. A mob then locked the CHC and beat its pharmacist, the civil surgeon said. A police force went to the CHC and brought the situation under control, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons at Ariyari police station, he said, adding that work at the CHC located around 12 km away from district headquarters town of Sheikhpura, was hampered for around five hours. The injured pharmacist has been admitted to Sadar hospital, the civil surgeon added.

