Mob Lynching: Rajnath asks for checks on social media, Opposition walks out

Earlier, the Union home minister had termed these incidents 'unfortunate' and asked state governments to take appropriate action in the matter

Congress MPs stage a protest over the issue of MSP alleging farmers have been betrayed, at Parliament House, on the second day of the monsoon session, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for the first time admitted in the Lok Sabha that fake news on social media has resulted in mob lynching incidents in the country, saying the government has asked service providers to put a check on rumour mongering on social media. Not satisfied with his response, the Opposition walked out.

Earlier, the minister termed these incidents 'unfortunate' and asked the state governments to take "appropriate action". He was replying to a question raised by K C Venugopal of the Congress during zero hour. The Congress MP said incidents of mob lynching have increased across the country and vigilante groups were also targeting political opponents.

He alleged that investigative agencies were being misused even as he hit out at BJP MP Jayant Sinha for garlanding eight people, who were convicted in a mob lynching case. "Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity as well as Swami Agnivesh have been attacked by ruling party members," said Venugopal.

AIADMK may not back no-confidence motion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday hinted his party AIADMK might not back the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, saying the motion was moved by the TDP over an issue concerning Andhra Pradesh.

TDP seeks AAP's support

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Thursday sought support from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the no-confidence motion against the Modi government tabled by them in the Lok Sabha.

BJD yet to reveal stand on motion

The ruling BJD in Odisha will reveal its stand on the no-confidence motion against the NDA-led Centre on the floor of the Parliament on Friday, a senior party leader said. The no-confidence motion, moved for the first time since the BJP came to power four years ago, would be taken up for debate in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

