Mobile phone found in Om Prakash Chautala's prison cell

national

Om Prakash Chautala

New Delhi: A mobile phone was found from the prison cell of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala during a surprise inspection by Tihar jail authorities, officials said Friday.

According to Additional Inspector General, Tihar, Rajkumar, a surprise inspection was conducted on Thursday and a mobile phone, a charger, tobacco pouch, and a wire were recovered from the prison cell.

Chautala's co-inmate Ramesh claimed that the items belonged to him, the officials said.

The mobile phone was handed over to the Delhi Police's Special Cell and it will find out about the calls that were made from the phone, they said.

Chautala is serving a 10-year sentence in Delhi's Tihar jail. He was convicted in a teachers' recruitment scam case. He had returned to Tihar on Wednesday after a 21-day furlough.

