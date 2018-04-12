Mobile phone looting gang busted in Jamshedpur

They also looted phones of drivers of hired cars, he said. The police recovered 17 mobile phones from the arrested persons



Representational picture

A mobile phone looting gang was busted with the arrest of four gangsters, the police said. The gang used to advertise for appointment in big companies and took candidates to some places assuring them to upload a company's app on their mobile phones before they loot them, Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray said yesterday.

They also looted phones of drivers of hired cars, he said. The police recovered 17 mobile phones from the arrested persons. The accused persons had so far looted mobile phones from 23 people in and around the steel city, he said adding that efforts were on to recover other looted phones.

