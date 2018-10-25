Mobiles integral for success of Digital India, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

national

Prasad said, There is a dire need to expedite into the new technology and government will make all efforts to pave way for modern science and technology

Ravi Shankar Prasad. Pic/AFP

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that mobile phones are integral to the fulfillment of the Digital India programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister also added that India needs modern technology that can connect with the common man in a conducive manner.

Speaking at the second India Mobile Congress in Aerocity, he added, "The country needs to have digital content in various Indian languages in order to move ahead as a digital economy in the coming years." He also touched upon the issue of data privacy and said it needs to be tackled for sustained user growth."Data is the new oil and asset for the country," he said.

Prasad said that the introduction of cell phones in Indian markets has empowered citizens while adding that India has the highest mobile density in the world.

"All mobile companies have done a tremendous job in transforming India. The biggest thing is even the poor of our country have mobile connections. More than 60 million people are now able to use e-hospital services, e-commerce services, e-visa etc without any hassle," he said.

In his concluding remark, Prasad said, "There is a dire need to expedite into the new technology and government will make all efforts to pave way for modern science and technology".

This was the second edition of the India Mobile Congress which aimed to bring together mobile, internet and technology companies onto one platform to enhance digital cooperation across the country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever