MoD spokesperson sent on leave for tweet insulting Army

The Defence Ministry spokesperson has been sent on leave after a tweet from the spokesperson's official twitter handle was seen as an insult by veterans of the armed forces. "Col. Aman Anand took over as the acting Official Spokesperson of MoD as the spokesperson proceeds on leave," the MoD's handle tweeted on Friday.

The controversy began with a tweet by former navy chief, Admiral Arun Prakash, objecting to the use of a flag on the bonnet of the Internal Financial Advisor appointed to the Western Command of the Army in Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula district.

