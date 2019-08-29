Modak mania begins

ganesh-chaturthi

Come Ganesh Chaturthi and one can taste a plethora of flavourful modaks in the restaurants and sweet marts across the city. Pick your favourite from this lowdown

A platter of modaks

Paan pasand

Imagine the riot of flavours that an ukadiche gulkand modak will be. These modaks are stuffed with tutti frutti, gulkand and rose syrup. There are also pista and Bounty chocolate modaks.

At Khandani Rajdhani, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Time 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 11 pm

Call 27843333

Cost Rs500

(the modak is served as a part of a thali)

The old and the new...

...come together at this bistro where the assorted modaks box offer diners a taste of the traditional sweet treat in modern flavours like Nutella, cheesecake and cookies and cream.

At Plate and Pint, Dhunabad, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Kemps Corner.

On August 30 to September 12, 8.30 am 11.30 pm

Call 7045361991

Cost Rs20 (per piece)

A fantastic fusion

Chocolatier Toshin Shetty’s creations are much-loved by the city’s foodies. For the Ganpati season, Shetty has created an intriguing modak that combines the traditional coconut filling with caramel, further enhanced by a saffron mousse.

At Toshin, Amar Mahal, Chembur.

On September 1 to 12, 10.30 am to 11.30 pm

Call 67982298

Cost R650 (for six mini modaks) R750 (for four mini and one big modak)

Healthy bhi, tasty bhi

To celebrate the Ganpati festival, this chef has come up with DIY modaks, a session you can attend this Saturday. Learn to make healthy versions of the dessert in flavours like apple poha, beetroot, khajur, jaggery and oats. Sign up for the workshop so you can whip up cool modaks at home for the ocassion.

At Mulk, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

On August 31, 4.30 pm to 6 pm

Call 33715933

Cost Rs600

All about the filling

At a celebrated bakery in Mulund, owner and head pastry chef Fay Almeida has whipped up modaks that will satisfy your sweet tooth. While retaining the traditional coconut and jaggery filling, Almeida has made the covering of the dessert with white and milk chocolate, adding a fun twist to it.

At Indulge, off LBS Marg, Mulund West.

Time 10 am to 9.30 pm

Call 8422993535

Cost Rs20 (per piece)

