Model Abbey Clancy feels 'shopping with kids is hell on earth'

football

Former England football star Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey Clancy finds browsing stores with her children really stressful

Peter Crouch with wife Abbey Clancy

Former England football star Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey Clancy loves to go shopping with her friends or her mother Karen, but not with her kids Sophia, seven, Liberty, three and Johnny, nine months.

When asked by British tabloid, The Daily Mail, whether she prefers to shop online or browse in stores, she replied: "I do like browsing round shops, but I have to do it when I've got no kids with me because it's like hell on earth shopping with kids! Liberty likes to run and hide in between the clothes, the others are moaning at me 'can we go to the kids' section', Johnny's trying to climb out of his pram, It's kind of stressful going shopping with the kids! It's something I like to do with my girlfriends or with my mum in a kid-free environment."



Crouch's daughters Sophia, Liberty and son Johnny. Pic/Instagram

Meanwhile, Clancy said that though she loves to deck up, after having three children, she prefers to dress according to the occasion. "I'm from Liverpool, it's in our blood to dress up. But now, having the kids and living in the country, I have to be practical," she added.

