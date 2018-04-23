Model accuses molesters of pulling her skirt in Indore

According to the woman, the incident occurred when she was driving on a busy street.

A young model was allegedly harrased by a couple of men while travelling on her scooter in Indore. The woman took to Twitter to state that two persons had made obscene comments and allegedly tried to pull her skirt while she was driving on a busy roadon Saturday.

Taking cognisance of the tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the incident "shameful" and ordered the state Director General of Police (DGP) and Indore district collector to take necessary action. Narrating her ordeal in a series of tweets, the woman wrote, "Two guys tried to pull my skirt while I was on my Activa and said, 'dikhao iske niche kya hai?' (Show us, what is underneath). I tried to stop them and lost control and met with an accident".

According to the woman, the incident occurred when she was driving on a busy street. "It happened on one of the busiest roads of indore, and nobody tried to stop them. They ran away, and I couldn't even see their number. I've never felt so helpless. I'm not the kind of girl who will just sit and watch. Those fiends ran away, and I couldn't do anything," she said in another tweet.

The woman also posted pictures of the "injury" she claimed to have suffered in the "accident", along with the tweets. Later, she urged the media through the twitter to keep her name secret. However, her posts were circulated by thousands of twitteratis expressing concern over the safety of women. Indore's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra told PTI, "When I got information about the woman's tweet, I immediately offered her help, but she has not lodged any complaint with police yet. She also did not contact us". He said action would be taken after contacting the woman.

