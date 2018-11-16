Model, actress Kim Porter dead at 47

hollywood

Kim Porter died on Thursday at her Toluca Lake, California, home, a source close to Porter confirmed to variety.com

Model and actress Kim Porter, who dated rapper P. Diddy for 13 years and is the mother of three of his children, is dead. She was 47.

According to tmz.com, Porter went into cardiac arrest on Thursday at noon after suffering from pneumonia for several weeks, though her official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Diddy and Porter have three children together.

Christian Combs was born in 1998, followed by twin girls Jessie James and D'Lila. Porter also has a son, Quincy (named after her personal mentor, Quincy Jones), from a previous relationship with producer Al B. Sure!

Diddy and Porter began dating in 1994 and were on and off until their final break-up in 2007.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," Diddy's representative Cindi Berger told Variety.

Porter, who was born in 1971 moved to Atlanta to pursue a modelling career, appearing on the covers of Runway and Essence magazines. She appeared on television shows including "Law & Order" and "Wicked Wicked Games".

She also had roles in the films "The Brothers" and "Mama, I Want to Sing."

