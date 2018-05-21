Model Amal Saber reveals Cristiano Ronaldo lured her into bed in a unique way

Moroccan model Amal Saber reveals Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo lured her to bed back in 2014 on the pretext of showing off his dogs



Amal Saber

Stunning Moroccan model Amal Saber has alleged that Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo lured her into bed in a rather unique manner. Ronaldo allegedly took her home to show off his dogs.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Saber, 28, who met Ronaldo at a Madrid restaurant in 2014, went on to spend time with the Real Madrid striker in his room till dawn after the duo consumed copious amounts of champagne.



Cristiano Ronaldo

It all started when Ronaldo, 33, got a friend to invite Saber to dine with them and during the meal she joked that Ronaldo looked like a waiter in his waistcoat. "It was my way of flirting. He took it very well. He told me, 'I don't like blondes but I like you'. We got on," said Saber.



Irina Shayk

However, when she wanted to leave, Ronaldo insisted on showing her his dogs. Recalling that night, she added: "We went to his bedroom. There was a large TV and a photo of Irina Shayk [Ronaldo's girlfriend then] beside it. We drank melon champagne. Neither of us will forget the night. It was special. We were very affectionate and together until 5 am when his friend took me home."

