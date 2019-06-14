Model Ekta Maru admires Deepika Padukone; wants to follow her path

bollywood-fashion

Ekta Kapoor aspires to become an actress and is all geared up to be a part of some interesting projects. The pretty lady has been vocal about her admiration for Deepika Padukone

Ekta Maru and Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Ekta Maru is one of the most popular models and influencers in India. She has been a part of the fashion industry for quite some time now and has done some notable work. The gorgeous, stunning and very talented Ekta Maru has decided to take a plunge in her career.

Ekta aspires to become an actress and is all geared up to be a part of some interesting projects. The pretty lady has been vocal about her admiration for Deepika Padukone. Even Deepika started off her with being a model before venturing into Bollywood films.

In a statement, Ekta said, "I am really looking forward to doing some good films. I want to make sure the roles I take up have an impact and are not usual ones. I am quite excited about doing films and working with amazing directors."

Ekta loves facing the camera and enjoys it. She feels it is essential for one to be confident and represent their best skill. She is keen on working with phenomenal filmmakers in Bollywood.

Considering her popularity, it would definitely be a cherry on the cake for her followers and admirers to see her in films.

Also Read: Malaika Arora makes a splash in her amazing bikini picture

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates