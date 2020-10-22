Model-Entrepreneur Taylor Shien helps bid-adieu to your skincare woes with DermaClear Skin

These days there is a new recipe to business success, a fast track approach if you will, that gives you immediate and unparalleled market reach and an in-built trust in your product or service offering. The caveat, you need to be a public personality. We did not say it was easy, did we? Only faster. Whether you are an influencer like Emma Chamberlain launching Chamberlain Coffee or a distinguished movie star like Elizabeth Hurley with her swimwear brand, having an existing platform further amplifies the voice of your brand without needing to rely on traditional means of marketing. It’s a win-win for all. Public entrepreneurs today get to bypass barriers to entry, and the community receives a product/service they can fully trust. Taylor Shien is a hugely successful model turned entrepreneur leveraging her community and reach to provide skincare solutions for the benefit of all.

You have likely seen Taylor in one of the numerous ads and brand campaigns where she has made an appearance. To say that she’s had a successful career as a commercial model is an understatement. The 27-year-old based in Atlanta, Georgia, has had her pick of brands looking to collaborate and shoot with her. Shien also earned a name for herself in entertainment when she modeled for Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group at only 22-years-old. During this time, she built a working relationship with the music mogul and partnered with him on many endeavors, including campaigning for his award-winning album Mastermind (2014).

Soon after, Taylor also had the opportunity to be cast for the sensational chart-topping single by hip-hop group Migos, “Bad and Boujee”. However, due to personal circumstances, she would forgo this appearance, for which she faced immense backlash and criticism from her peers. Shien overcame her feelings of contempt by realizing she shouldn’t care so much about what people thought. Taylor always knew she wanted to do something entrepreneurial, which led to the launch of her skincare line DermaClear Skin.

Having battled against acne for her entire life, she wanted to create a product that relieved the struggle of millions of others like her. With this goal in mind, she set out to develop the perfect all-natural solution to treat skin imperfections. She experimented with different compositions until she reached a formula that worked successfully for her. Having passed this litmus test, she was ready to share her creation with the world. Today, DermaClear is an Organic and Vegan-based business with hundreds of positive recommendations from around the world. Their products only use organic herbs and essential oils sustainably sourced from Vietnam. Taylor Shien is the perfect embodiment of successfully leveraging your platform to create a positive impact. Looking back, the model-turned entrepreneur prides her decision to invest in herself by starting DermaClear Skin and helping people across the world end their skincare struggle and regain their confidence.

