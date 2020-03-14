Model Gisele Bundchen's son doesn't want birthday gifts

NFL star Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen has revealed her son Benjamin Rein, 10, asked for donations instead of gifts for his birthday after realising the amount of plastic floating in the ocean.

"One story that I can remember is when we were at the beach and my son Benny found plastic in the ocean. He was so upset, and I explained to him that this is what happens after we discard things; they go to landfills and sometimes end up in the ocean," the model was quoted as saying by People magazine.

"For the past couple of years, he decided that he did not want presents from his friends at his birthday party. Instead, he would like if they could donate to organisations that help endangered species," she added.

