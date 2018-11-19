Model Katie Price wants ex-boyfriend Dwight Yorke to be part of their son's life

football

English model-singer Katie Price recently urged her former Manchester United footballer boyfriend Dwight Yorke to be a part of their special son Harvey's life once again.

Katie, 40, romanced Dwight from 2001 to 2002. The couple had split before she gave birth to her first child Harvey in May 2002. The former Tobagonian footballer denied he was the father, but DNA tests confirmed Harvey was his child. Katie took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of the Ex-Manchester United star with Harvey when he was born.



The mother of five captioned the picture: "Harv as a baby just found these pics. I am so proud of the person he has become. For any of my followers bringing up a child with complex needs, I admire you. It's not easy, but it is totally worth it. To who has never been there for him just remember it's never too late. The door is always open.."

At birth, Harvey was diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome, among other health complications including being blind due to Septo-optic dysplasia. He is also autistic and has an underactive thyroid and suffers from diabetes.

