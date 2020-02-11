Model Lauryn Goodman reveals Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker is father of her baby

Model Lauryn Goodman has revealed that the father of her unborn baby is Manchester City and England footballer Kyle Walker. Lauryn, 29, broke the news of her pregnancy last month but hid details of the father's identity.

Kyle, 29, had been in a relationship with model Annie Kilner for 10 years before splitting in 2019. And Lauryn claimed she had an affair with the footballer after that.

Lauryn said she is being trolled over the father's identity. "I want to set the record straight because I am getting inundated with messages asking who the father is," Lauryn told British tabloid, The Sun recently, adding: "I'd rather [want] people to hear it from the horse's mouth so I want to stop all the speculation once and for all. Kyle Walker and I are expecting a baby in April and it was conceived during a period we had both split from our previous partners. This will be the last time I comment on it and I will only be sharing the positive journey going forward."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates