Model Monika Peja's Instagram is a treasure trove of Fashion tips

Being able to dress chic and stylish every day is a skill that can be difficult to master. We have caught hold of one such Instagram influencer whose fashion sense has inspired many.

Currently residing in the Fashion capital of the world, Monika has absorbed the fashion vibe of France in the truest sense. Her social media is a conclusive guide for all the lovely ladies out there who are in search of some high and chic fashion inspo. Monika aces every outfit with utmost perfection. She makes a style statement with every outfit she wears as per the mood and weather. From classy blazers to pretty dresses to thigh-high boots to simply nailing it with a white tee and denim, Monika is known to turn heads with her impeccable style game for years.

Originally hailing from Pristina, Peja came to France with a dream to excel in her career as an independent woman. She is not only pursuing her law studies but is also a translator with her expertise in speaking French, Albanian, Spanish, and English.

Peja is an ardent traveller since her childhood. The model loves to tour from one country to another where she explores everything that revolves around food, fashion, and vogue. So far she has travelled to countries like England, California, Illinois, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Canada, Michigan, Kosovo, Albania, and France.

