Model Patrycia Kayy gears up to release two singles; Influencer transitions to music

"Music has always been a passion of mine,” Patrycia Kayy explained, when ask why she suddenly decided to release music. She continued, “I’ve been enhancing my production skills through a recent project I’ve been working on. People tell me I have a unique image, so I think music might be a great compliment to the things I already have going on."

For Patrycia, a transition into the music industry would be more than a compliment to her current endeavours, it could potentially take her career to the next stratosphere. It’s no secret that sex sells and for Patrycia, sex appeal is second nature and she instant racks up thousands of likes and comments on each photo.

Her sex appeal, added with the fact that she’s one of South Florida’s biggest model, position her to get a lot of attention from the general public if she does decide to pursue music full time. With the recent success of artists like Cardi B., social media had proved its relevance and solidified its presence in the music industry. In short, her situation was unique because Cardi B. transitioned from a social media influencer to top-selling hip hop artists in a matter of months.

With singles like, “Golf Life” and “My Instagram Story” Patrycia is ready to hit the scene and let her music impact audiences in ways she’s only dreamed of. When asked where her inspirations to do music derived from, Patrycia explained the importance of her fans knowing that her music is based on her life experiences.

She said, "I chose the name of those songs because they represent me. I love playing Golf and I feel as if I have an amazing story to tell."

Patrycia’s music is expected to be released in Fall 2021.

Follow Patrycia Kayy on Instagram : https://instagram.com/patryciakayy

Patrycia Kayy Website: https://patryciakayy.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news