Model Shari Halliday claims Usain Bolt asked for her sexy pictures two days before becoming a dad

British model Shari Halliday, 22, has revealed Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt, 33, asked her to send him sexy pictures two days before his partner, Kasi Bennett gave birth to their daughter.

On receiving the pictures from Shari, Usain reportedly replied: "You hot, I swear. Love it." According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, she had no idea that Usain was in another relationship till the news of the couple welcoming a baby girl was out.

"I feel he should concentrate on his own family and don't understand what he gets from texting other girls. I was shocked when I found out he had become a dad as I did not know about his partner. I should do my research on people a bit more," said Shari.

The first time Shari met Usain was in the VIP area of a nightclub in London last year. Usain again met her at a hotel last January, two weeks after he announced on social media that he was going to be a dad.

