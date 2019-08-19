Moderate intensity earthquake hits Kutch in Gujarat
The tremors of the quake were felt at 2.43 pm with its epicenter recording 6 km north-northwest of Bhachau in Kutch district
On Monday, several jolted parts of Kutch district in Gujarat were jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.2. According to news agency PTI, no loss of life or damage to property was reported. An official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said that the tremors of the quake were felt at 2.43 pm with its epicenter recording 6 km north-northwest of Bhachau in Kutch district.
Areas such as Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau, and Rapar, experienced the quake in the district of Kutch, which is located around 330 km from the city of Ahemdabad. Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 had hit Kutch on July 8, 2019.
More details awaited.
With inputs from PTI
