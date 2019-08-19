Moderate intensity earthquake hits Kutch in Gujarat

national

The tremors of the quake were felt at 2.43 pm with its epicenter recording 6 km north-northwest of Bhachau in Kutch district

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Monday, several jolted parts of Kutch district in Gujarat were jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.2. According to news agency PTI, no loss of life or damage to property was reported. An official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said that the tremors of the quake were felt at 2.43 pm with its epicenter recording 6 km north-northwest of Bhachau in Kutch district.

Areas such as Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau, and Rapar, experienced the quake in the district of Kutch, which is located around 330 km from the city of Ahemdabad. Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 had hit Kutch on July 8, 2019.

More details awaited.

Also Read: Tremors shake parts of north Gujarat

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates