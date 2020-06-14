Moderate intensity quake jolts Gujarat

This picture has been for representational purpose only

An earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale and classified as 'moderate', rocked Gujarat on Sunday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 8.13 p.m., had its epicentre 118 km north by northwest of Rajkot.

Its depth was 10 km. No reports of any loss of property or damage have come in yet.

