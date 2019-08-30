Modern family

things-to-do

Comedian Sorabh Pant is out with his next routine, poking fun at WhatsApp forwards, his wife and kids

Sorabh Pant

Sorabh Pant is facing a challenging domestic situation when we call the comedian about the new stand-up routine he’ll perform next month. He is in the middle of a long auto ride, most of which is spent resolving the issue. “I think the reason why my career is never going to take off is that I’ll have to constantly take time out to solve minor crises in my family,” Pant tells us, though he is being a bit hard on his relatives with this joke, since they are the ones who have provided him with comedic fodder for the new show.

In it, he’ll poke fun at his wife, kids, and uncles who believe WhatsApp forwards as easily as children in Sholay believed Gabbar would come calling unless they went to sleep. Pant will thus take a detour from his earlier political humour, where he’d take our leaders to task for taking the janta for a ride. He’s realised that there’s no point in being angry anymore. Pant adds, “I also think that we have hit a saturation point with regards to talking about politics. It’s in the newspapers; all over social media and in everyday conversations. So I have gone full circle and decided that I’ll bring back the concept of having a ball on stage, which also helps the crowd enjoy the show.”

The funny man will thus talk about the rather unsavoury experience of literally falling into a manhole in the middle of the raging monsoon about a month and a half ago. He’ll also discuss getting married in Jim Corbett National Park in the vicinity of man-eating tigers (we can only guess the direction in which this joke is going to go). So, it does seem like the comedian is altering the course of his content with his new routine. He’s out to tell a story. “That’s what works,” he says. And this story is going to be a personal one. It’s going to be mainly about the Pant family. But will that lead to yet another crisis at home? Well, that really is for the comedian to find out.

On September 18, 8 pm

At Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log On To bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs826 onwards

