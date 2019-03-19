Modi baba and his 40 thieves: Congress targets BJP's 'Chowkidar' campaign

national

Singh hit out at the Prime Minister and said that he is a 'Chowkidar' (watchman) of thieves, who allowed Vijay Mallya to flee the country and others like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi loot banks in the country.

RS Surjewala

The Congress party on Tuesday hit out at BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign stating that it was nothing but an attempt by the ruling party to deceive the people of the country.



Addressing a media conference here, senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Modi baba and 40 thieves have added 'Chowkidar' to their names to deceive the people of the country. To hide their failures, they are branding and re-branding their work."



Surjewala said: "The Chowkidar of thieves has stolen Rs 30,000 crore in Rafale deal, helped Jay Shah increase his income to Rs 80 Crore, let Vijay Mallya escape, let Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi loot our banks, and also helped Lalit Modi get a foreign passport. The entire country knows 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai'."



Quoting Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had recently said that only the rich people can afford a 'chowkidar' Surjewala said, "In the last five years the 'chowkidar' has stolen jobs from the youth and business from a small businessman."



Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister he asserted that Modi does not keep his word and has been changing his slogans more frequently than his suit worth Rs 10 Lakh.



"BJP's slogan in 2015- 'Sabka saath sabka Vikas' 2016- 'New India' 2017- 'Mera Desh Badal Raha hai' 2018- 'Saaf niyat sahi Vikas' 2019- 'Main bhi chowkidar,' Modi has changed his slogans more times than he has changed his Rs 10 lakh worth suit. In 2013, BJP asked people to vote for them because they will bring back Rs 80 lakh crore black money and deposit Rs15 lakh in each bank account in 2014- 'Acche Din'"



Surjewala's remark comes days after the BJP launched its MainBhiChowkidaar campaign on Twitter. Under this campaign, all cabinet ministers, BJP partyworkers and people who are in favour of the campaign have added 'Chowkidaar' as a prefix before their name.

