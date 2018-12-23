Modi government forced to slash GST rates after defeat: Rahul Gandhi

national

Now feeling scared after people's verdict in the three states, Modiji is trying to make the Gabbar Singh Tax as GST

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Modi government was forced to bring down the GST rates after electoral verdict in three Hindi heartland states and insisted that the people have already made up their mind to defeat BJP in 2019.

Gandhi, who has been taunting Modi government over its "faulty implementation" of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by terming it as 'Gabbar Singh Tax' said that the government now was belatedly trying to simplify it.

"Modiji broke the back of small and medium businessmen through Gabbar Singh Tax. He snatched jobs of lakhs of people but his heart did not melt and he did not bring about any change," Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"Now feeling scared after people's verdict in the three states, Modiji is trying to make the Gabbar Singh Tax as GST. People understand it all. Gabbar you are gone," he added. Gandhi also attached a video of his election campaign during the Gujarat Assembly polls last year in which he had made the GST's "flawed implementation" a key issue.

In the video Gandhi is seen telling people that they will force the Modi government to simplify the GST and will insist on the tax rate being capped at 18 per cent. He is also seen repeatedly stating that the people of Gujarat and the country want a simplified GST.

His post came soon after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that computer monitors, TV screens, video games, lithium-ion power banks, retreaded tyres, wheelchairs and cinema tickets were among products and services set to get cheaper as they have been removed from the highest 28 per cent bracket under the GST regime. The BJP was voted out of power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever