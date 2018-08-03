Modi government gave clean chit to Mehul Choksi, alleges Rahul Gandhi

national

The extradition request for fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, who has secured an Antiguan passport and is living there, will soon be sent to the Caribbean country, the CBI said on Friday

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government gave a clean chit to fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi and enabled him to obtain Antiguan citizenship.

"In today's big news: India gave Mehul "Bhai" Choksi, Mr 56s 'suit-boot' BFF, a clean chit in Nov 2017, enabling him to obtain Antiguan citizenship. This "Bhai" looted PNB of 13,000 Cr., before scooting from India," said Gandhi on Twitter. "Here's a little video of Mr 56 with Mehul "Bhai" (quiet smiley)," he added attaching a video where Modi is seen praising Choksi.

The extradition request for fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, who has secured an Antiguan passport and is living there, will soon be sent to the Caribbean country, the CBI said on Friday. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud allegedly committed by the jeweller and his nephew Nirav Modi. It said its letter to get Choksi deported has been forwarded to the External Affairs Ministry.

The CBI sent on Monday the letter to the Union Home Ministry which in turn forwarded it to the External Affairs Ministry, an official said.

