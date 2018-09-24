Modi govt 'failed' to give 'befitting' reply to Pak's ceasefire violations: Surjewala

national

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Sunday accused the Modi government of failing to give a "befitting response" to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Addressing a 'Shaheed Samman Samaroh' here, organised by Rao Arjun Singh, the grandson of former Haryana chief minister Rao Birender Singh, Surjewala criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "stoic silence" on the mutilation of Indian soldiers.

"Pakistan is attacking our soldiers and has violated the ceasefire three thousand times in last 52 months but Modi government has failed to give a befitting response," Surjewala said. He claimed that during the same period, as many as 411 soldiers were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir and 256 civilians lost their lives in terrorist attacks.

Targeting Modi over the killing of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Narender Singh by Pakistani troops, Surjewala said, "Narender Singh was tortured, tormented and murdered by Pakistan but the prime minister has not uttered even a word on it". Singh's throat was slit by Pakistani troops after he was fatally shot along the international border (IB) near Jammu on September 18.

The Congress leader described Ahirwal as the land of heroes and said brave soldiers from the region have always made supreme sacrifices to protect the frontiers of the nation as serving in the army was a proud tradition. Paying rich tributes to Rao Tularam who hailed from Ahirwal and played a key role in the 1857 rebellion against the British empire, Surjewala said the king of Rewari fought for the motherland. On the occasion, family members of martyrs and freedom fighters of the region were also honoured. Surjewala further attacked the Union government on the issue of rising fuel prices.

