Modi is a liar, says Rahul Gandhi

In a hard-hitting attack at the PM at the Jan Akrosh rally, Rahul Gandhi tore into him on a range of issues, including corruption, problem of farmers, unemployment and atrocities against women



Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives for the Jan Aakrosh Rally, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "hollow" and speaking "lies", and said that the BJP will be defeated in the Karanataka assembly polls and the 2019 general elections. In a hard-hitting attack at Modi at the Jan Aakrosh rally, Gandhi tore into him on a range of issues, including corruption, problem of farmers, unemployment, atrocities against women, Rafale deal, and "agenda-less" visit to China. He also accused the Prime Minister of being silent over Union Minister Piyush Goyal's alleged sale of shares held in a privately held company at nearly 1,000 times the face value.

"Piyush Goyal becomes a minister and does not declare his company. Later he sells it for Rs 48 crore to a power company. It is the first time a power minister has sold his company to a power company and Narendra Modi does not speak a word," Gandhi said. The BJP has already termed the accusations as "baseless and malicious".

The well-attended rally at Ram Lila maidan came almost a year before the next Lok Sabha polls and signalled Gandhi's intention to build up electoral momentum with sharp attacks on Modi and his government. Party leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were among those present. Accusing Modi keeps making promises in his speeches, he said that people have a hard time finding the truth. He said on the death of Judge B H Loya where people in Supreme Court say that pressure is being exerted on the court, but Modi is "silent", as he was on the unprecedented press conference of four judges of the Supreme Court in January.

He also said that in Karnataka, which will go to the polls on May 12, Modi asserts he is fighting against corruption, but sits with the BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yedyurappa, who has gone to the jail.