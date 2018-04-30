Modi is a liar, says Rahul Gandhi
In a hard-hitting attack at the PM at the Jan Akrosh rally, Rahul Gandhi tore into him on a range of issues, including corruption, problem of farmers, unemployment and atrocities against women
Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives for the Jan Aakrosh Rally, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "hollow" and speaking "lies", and said that the BJP will be defeated in the Karanataka assembly polls and the 2019 general elections. In a hard-hitting attack at Modi at the Jan Aakrosh rally, Gandhi tore into him on a range of issues, including corruption, problem of farmers, unemployment, atrocities against women, Rafale deal, and "agenda-less" visit to China. He also accused the Prime Minister of being silent over Union Minister Piyush Goyal's alleged sale of shares held in a privately held company at nearly 1,000 times the face value.
"Piyush Goyal becomes a minister and does not declare his company. Later he sells it for Rs 48 crore to a power company. It is the first time a power minister has sold his company to a power company and Narendra Modi does not speak a word," Gandhi said. The BJP has already termed the accusations as "baseless and malicious".
The well-attended rally at Ram Lila maidan came almost a year before the next Lok Sabha polls and signalled Gandhi's intention to build up electoral momentum with sharp attacks on Modi and his government. Party leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were among those present. Accusing Modi keeps making promises in his speeches, he said that people have a hard time finding the truth. He said on the death of Judge B H Loya where people in Supreme Court say that pressure is being exerted on the court, but Modi is "silent", as he was on the unprecedented press conference of four judges of the Supreme Court in January.
He also said that in Karnataka, which will go to the polls on May 12, Modi asserts he is fighting against corruption, but sits with the BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yedyurappa, who has gone to the jail.
India has become a land of hatred: Sonia
Launching a bitter attack on the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said India had been turned into a land of falsehood, hatred, anger and violence since Modi became the Prime Minister.
Fight together against RSS: Rahul
Congress President Rahul Gandhi defended senior party leader Salman Khurshid over his "blood on party's hands" remarks, saying he would allow "divergent views to flourish in the party", but asked partymen to fight together in the ideological battle against the RSS. Addressing the 'Jan Aakrosh' rally at Ramlila Maidan here, Gandhi said, "This party belongs to the country and there is no dearth of leadership in it. Every person has some strength. But sometimes there are divergent opinions in our party."
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Rahul Gandhi does not want to step out of his diaper, says Sidharth Nath Singh