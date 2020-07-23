Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project, says one lakh water connections given every day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project on Thursday through video conferencing. The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay is about Rs 3054.58 Crores with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.



Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh, Manipur Governor Najma Akbar Ali Heptulla, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also attended the event through video conferencing. The Union government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto "Har Ghar Jal".



The government has provided funds under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for Freshwater Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to cover 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 household. "Today about one lakh water connections are being given every day in the country. Every day, we are removing such a big worry of water from the lives of one lakh mothers and sisters, making their lives easier," the Prime Minister said.

"This acceleration is also possible because 'Jal Jeevan Mission' is moving forward as a mass movement. People of the village, especially sisters and public representatives are deciding where the pipes will lay, where the water will be sourced, where the tank will be built, and how much budget will be made," he said.



Speaking on the project, he further said: "Today is a big day for millions of Manipur colleagues including Imphal, especially our sisters. Manipur water supply project will be completed at a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore and it is going to reduce water problems of the people here."



"The 'jal dhara' from this project will become 'jeevan dhara' for 25 cities and towns including Greater Imphal and 1700 villages. The big thing is that this project is designed keeping in mind the needs of not only today but for the next 20-22 years. With this project, millions of people will not only have access to clean drinking water, but thousands of people will also get employment," he said.



"Last year when the Water Life Mission was starting in the country, I had said that we have to work many times faster than earlier governments. When piped water is to be delivered to more than 15 crore homes, we can not think of stopping even for a moment," the Prime Minister said.



"This time Northeastern India is dealing with a double challenge. Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages. Many people died and several become homeless. I express my sympathy for all the affected people. The country is standing with you. The Centre is doing all efforts in coordination with state governments," he said.



The Prime Minister said that about 25 lakh poor brothers and sisters of Manipur have received free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during the lockdown.



"Similarly, more than 1.5 lakh sisters have been given the facility of free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme," he said. He said that the state government is working day and night to control the pace and scope of coronavirus infection in Manipur.



"Today's programme is an example that even in coronavirus crisis, the nation has not stopped or become tired. Until the vaccine comes, we have to fight strongly against coronavirus and become victorious. We also have to continue development works forward with full strength," the Prime Minister said.

