Modi Narendra meets Pranab Mukherjee, seeks his blessings
"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation," Modi tweeted, posting pictures with Mukherjee
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on the former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings. Modi, who will take oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday, described the former president as a "statesman".
Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2019
Sought his blessings during our meeting today. pic.twitter.com/dxFj6NPNd5
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former President Pranab Mukherjee today. pic.twitter.com/NPXRsdql9G— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019
Prime minister @narendramodi meets former President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HbVpk1Zclo— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 28, 2019
Always enriching: PM Modi on meeting Pranab Mukherjee— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 28, 2019
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Ra68YTzu6m pic.twitter.com/fEXlqzZFHg
"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation," Modi tweeted, posting pictures with Mukherjee. "Sought his blessings during our meeting today," he added. Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of the Modi-led government in January.
