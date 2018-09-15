Moeen Ali hits out at 'rude' Australian cricket team players

cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has criticised the "rude" approach of several Australia teams he has played against, saying their "disrespect" for opponents makes them the only side he has "disliked".

The off-spinner and left-handed batsman first came up against the infamously aggressive Australians in 2015 before his struggles with both bat and ball played a key role in England's 4-0 Ashes defeat 'Down Under' in 2017/18, which led to him being dropped.

"Everyone you speak to... they are the only team I've played against my whole life that I've actually disliked," Ali told Britain's The Times newspaper. "Not because it's Australia and they are the old enemy but because of the way they carry on and (their) disrespect of people and players," added Ali, who is known as a mild-mannered character on and off the field.

"The first game I ever played against them, in Sydney, just before the 2015 World Cup, they were not just going hard at you, they were almost abusing you," the Worcestershire stalwart explained.

"That was the first time it hit me. I gave them the benefit of the doubt, but the more I played against them they were just as bad, the Ashes here (in England in 2015) they were worse actually. Not intimidating, just rude. Individually they are fine and the Aussies we've had at Worcester have been fantastic, lovely guys."

