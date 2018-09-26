Mohamed Salah bags goal of the year award

football

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's strike in last season's Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield has won the FIFA Puskas Award for the goal of the season. Ten goals were shortlisted for the award, with many pundits predicting a win for Gareth Bale's acrobatic volley in the Champions League final for Real Madrid against Liverpool.

But the Egyptian star's effort, which saw him spin past two Everton players before curling a left-foot shot into the far corner, gained 38 per cent of the more than 500,000 votes cast.

The award, which is named after Hungary and Real Madrid great Ferenc Puskas, was the first announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London. Speaking at the awards ceremony, Salah said: "I am very happy and very proud. I have to thank everyone who for voted me."

