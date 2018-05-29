Mohamed Salah: I'm a fighter, I will play World Cup

Egypt's Mohamed Salah is "confident" of being fit for next month's World Cup despite suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid



Mohamed Salah

Egypt's Mohamed Salah is "confident" of being fit for next month's World Cup despite suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud," Salah wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday. "Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

