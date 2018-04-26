Mohamed Salah is a genius: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

The first goal is a genius strike. He scored already a few like this and that makes it even more special because it makes it no coincidence," said Klopp.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp labelled talisman Mohamed Salah a "genius" as the Egyptian came back to haunt former club Roma in spectacular style with two goals and two assists in a 5-2 semi-final, first-leg demolition of the Italians at Anfield.

"You pretty much can't defend against him. The first goal is a genius strike. He scored already a few like this and that makes it even more special because it makes it no coincidence," said Klopp.

Liverpool will rue their missed chances and poor late defending, but remain well on course for a first final in 11 years. "Liverpool always had to take a slightly more difficult way, but, in the end, mostly a successful way and that's what we will try in Roma," Klopp, 50, added.

