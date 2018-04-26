Mohamed Salah must join the Israel army, says Defence Minister

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah's devastating performance for Liverpool in the Champions League has brought him an unexpected fan Ã¢ÂÂ the Israeli defence minister



Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (R) has a shot by Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson during the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final football match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on April 24, 2018. Pic/AFP

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah's devastating performance for Liverpool in the Champions League has brought him an unexpected fan — the Israeli defence minister. "I will be calling the chief of staff immediately to tell him to hire Mohamed Salah to the Israeli army," Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman wrote on Twitter after Salah inspired Liverpool to a 5-2 victory over Roma.

Despite the tongue-in-cheek demand from Lieberman, there appears no chance that Salah will turn out for an Israeli team.

