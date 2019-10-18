Mohamed Salah shares photo with 'princess' daughter on her birthday

Egypt and Liverpool football superstar Mohamed Salah Instagrammed this picture with his daughter Makka, five, while celebrating her birthday recently. The Liverpool winger dressed up as Maui from the 2016 Disney movie, Moana, with his daughter posing as the main character. He captioned the picture, "I, Maui, bring to you Moana! Happy birthday my princess."

Mohammad Salah is considered one of the finest footballers in the world and is well known for his pace and dribbling skills. 27-year-old Mohammad Salah has played for a total of 7 clubs in his football career to date. Salah has played for clubs such as Al Mokawloon, Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma and finally Liverpool. Salah has scored 58 goals for Liverpool and 115 goals overall in his club career so far.

The ace striker achieved his career-high during the 2017-18 annual year. Salah holds the record for most goals in a 38-game English Premier League season with 32 goals. He also has scored in 24 games during the 2017-18 EPL which is a record.

