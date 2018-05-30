Mohamed Salah to undergo treatment in Spain

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will travel to Spain today to undergo treatment on his shoulder injury, the Egyptian Football Federation has announced



Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will travel to Spain today to undergo treatment on his shoulder injury, the Egyptian Football Federation has announced.

The Reds' 44-goal top scorer was forced off midway through the first half of Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid due to the problem he sustained in a tangle with Sergio Ramos. He will receive treatment in Spain, accompanied by president of the Egyptian federation, the national team doctor and Liverpool medics.

